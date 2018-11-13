Aqua Security Announces First Consumption-Based Container Security Solution Available on AWS Marketplace for Containers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent 2018 -- Aqua Security today announced the availability of its cloud-native and container security platform on the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, in addition to several other Aqua offerings on AWS Marketplace, making enterprise-grade security for cloud-native applications accessible and easy to consume for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers, and highlighting Aqua's commitment to supporting customer demand for hybrid cloud solutions.

AWS Marketplace for Containers allows AWS customers to use the Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) console and AWS Marketplace for Containers to discover, produce, and deploy container solutions – including the Aqua Container Security Platform. With today's release, AWS Marketplace has extended its existing benefits and features to container products, with a rich discovery and search experience offering access to a curated catalog of trusted software from reputable vendors. AWS customers can find and deploy the Aqua Container Security Platform and begin securing their cloud native applications in just minutes.

"We are happy to welcome Aqua Security to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment," said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Customers can now instantly procure Aqua Security's pay-as-you-go solution for Amazon ECS and further protect their container workloads."

The full-featured Aqua platform, which is now available on AWS Marketplace for Containers, provides security across the application lifecycle, from development to production. It integrates into the CI/CD pipeline, and crucially protects applications in runtime, detecting and preventing anomalous activities and attacks. The Aqua platform secures the cloud native applications of more than fifty of the Fortune 500 companies, including top 10 global leaders in the banking, insurance, software, media, energy, aerospace, and hospitality sectors.

Aqua now has several options available for customers to access its offerings on AWS Marketplace. The Aqua solutions can automatically be deployed within a customer's VPC with support for AWS PrivateLink as appropriate:

"We are thrilled to be an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner at the launch of AWS Marketplace for Containers, providing easy access and consumption-based pricing for the growing number of organizations adopting containers," said Upesh Patel, vice president of business development, Aqua. "Automatically applying Aqua's advanced, full-lifecycle security controls will allow for even faster adoption, addressing customers' risk and compliance concerns," he said.

Aqua's solutions on AWS Marketplace for Containers are available now. To access and for more information:

Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Aqua's Container Security Platform provides full visibility into container activity, allowing organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks in real time. Integrated with container lifecycle and orchestration tools, the Aqua platform provides transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua was founded in 2015 and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Microsoft Ventures, TLV Partners, and is based in Israel and Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam .

