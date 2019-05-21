Aqua Security Attains VMware PKS Partner Application Program Validation

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , the leading platform provider for securing container-based and cloud native applications, today announced that Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP) has attained VMware Partner Ready status for PKS. The validation of Aqua's CSP validates that the solution has been tested and verified to interoperate with VMware Enterprise PKS, and can fully manage and secure workloads running on VMware Enterprise PKS.

"We are pleased that Aqua Security has validated its Cloud Native Security Platform for VMware Enterprise PKS. This signifies to customers that Aqua Security can be deployed with the knowledge and reassurance that Aqua fully supports the specified versions and configurations on VMware Enterprise PKS," said Pat Lee, vice president, Emerging ISVs & Solutions, VMware.

VMware Enterprise PKS enables organizations to easily deploy, run and manage Kubernetes for production with productivity and efficiency. Using Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform with VMware Enterprise PKS, businesses can secure their cloud native applications across the entire lifecycle at scale, getting granular visibility into security issues, and detecting and blocking attacks in real-time. Aqua's support for PKS is an extension of the company's existing product line, providing enterprises with multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments with the same level of auditability, accountability and protection across the full spectrum of their cloud native infrastructure.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with VMware and to be validated for VMware Enterprise PKS," noted Upesh Patel, vice president, Business Development, Aqua Security. "Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes is exploding, and with it the need for a scalable enterprise security platform. The combined strength of VMware Enterprise PKS and Aqua's CSP delivers a secure, enterprise-ready solution to deploy cloud-native applications."

VMware Enterprise PKS Partner Application Program allows partners to test and validate their solutions that interoperate with VMware Enterprise PKS platforms. By completing the Partner Ready process and achieving the Partner Ready PKS logo, partners validate their products interoperability with VMware technologies, and agree to solely manage customer support requests for the combined solution.

Aqua's CSP can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) here. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam

VMware is a registered trademark or trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

