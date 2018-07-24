Aqua Security Provides Core Security Component for Hitachi Enterprise Cloud Container Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , a leading platform provider for securing container-based and cloud-native applications, today announced Hitachi Vantara has integrated Aqua security capabilities into the Hitachi Enterprise Cloud (HEC) Container Platform. HEC Container Platform delivers a public cloud experience for organizations that use data services, DevOps and microservices architectures on premises in a private or hybrid cloud. Hitachi Vantara selected the Aqua platform in part for its ability to deliver runtime security for multi-tenant cloud Container-as-a-Service environments.



HEC Container Platform is a fully managed end-to-end solution for deploying data services such as Spark, Kafka, Cassandra, and HDFS. Kubernetes container orchestration is also included out of the box, alongside Docker and the native Marathon orchestrator, to provide customers with simplified single-click deployment of Marathon and Kubernetes. HEC Container Platform users can run containers on demand without having to provision or manage virtual machine instances.

"Integrating the Aqua Solution enables us to deliver a far more comprehensive and granular way of protecting customer data, applications and workloads at every stage of the DevOps process," said John Murphy, vice president of global solutions at Hitachi Vantara. "In addition, Aqua's multi-tenancy solution allows us to automatically segregate customer content and apply policy-based security controls consistently throughout varied environments. Aqua helps us provide a hassle-free experience for our customers to move and securely manage their workloads in the HEC Container Platform environment."

"We're excited to partner with Hitachi in enabling organizations to leverage the advantages that containers and cloud-native environments present, without having to manage complex infrastructure or worry about securing these environments," said Upesh Patel, VP Business Development at Aqua. "Together with Aqua Link partners, we are committed to incorporating security best practices throughout the container environments, delivering the best available defense against cyber threats, and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security."

Aqua Link Partner Program Expands To Include MSPs

As a leader in container and cloud-native application security, Aqua works closely with global partners who understand the importance of securing and monitoring containerized applications and strive to enhance their solutions portfolio with enterprise-grade technology. The Aqua Link Partner Program spans a broad spectrum of partnership models, including Technology Alliance Partners with integrated offerings in the cloud-native stack, Solutions Providers that offer Aqua products and deliver technical services to deploy and manage Aqua in customer environments, and System Integrators & Consultants with expertise and trained staff worldwide to support Aqua implementations.

By introducing support for managing multi-tenant environments, with the required segregation of policies, enforcement, monitoring and reporting, Aqua is uniquely positioned to deliver deeply integrated solutions through Managed Service Providers such as Hitachi Vantara.

