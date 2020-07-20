Aqua Security Recognized on CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors List

BOSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the market leader in protecting container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Aqua to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP) enables enterprises to secure their container-based, serverless, and cloud native applications by providing full visibility into application activity. Organizations gain the ability to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks, providing transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance.

Security has become paramount as organizations continue to deploy cloud native applications. Aqua has doubled its revenue and headcount over the last 12 months to meet this growing demand. More than 400 companies across the energy, aerospace, internet, media, travel, retail, pharmaceutical and hospitality sectors are among Aqua's customers.

The company's commitment to continuous innovation is a key driver of its rapid growth. Most recently, the company announced its Aqua Dynamic Threat Analysis (DTA) product that protects container-based environments against malware that can only be detected using dynamic analysis of running containers. It also revamped its cloud security posture management (CSPM) by incorporating technology it secured with its 2019 acquisition of CloudSploit.

Sarah Goodchild, Aqua's Director of Worldwide Partner Sales, says the company's reseller and consulting partners that participate in the Aqualink Partner Program were responsible for driving 46% of the company's total business through the channel in 2019.

"We select our partners based not only on their ability to help new customers implement our solution, but who have the expertise to become our customers' trusted advisors, guiding them along their entire cloud transformation journeys," adds Goodchild. "Growing our company through partner-sourced business remains one of our top priorities and we will continue to actively recruit and onboard the best of breed resellers, consultancies and services partners globally to achieve our goals."

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security helps enterprises secure their cloud native, container-based and serverless applications and infrastructure from development to production. Aqua bridges the gap between DevOps and security, promoting business agility and accelerating digital transformation. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform provides full visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a modern zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua customers include some of the world's largest financial services, software development, internet, media, hospitality and retail companies, with implementations across the globe spanning a broad range of cloud providers and on-premise technologies. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Inquiries:

Rachel Kaseroff

RJK Communications

[email protected]

+1 (415) 341-5625

The Channel Company:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Aqua Security

Related Links

http://www.scalock.com

