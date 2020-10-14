Aqua Security Wins "Enterprise CyberSecurity Solution of the Year" Designation in 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security , the pure-play cloud native security leader, announced today it has won the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award - a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today - in the "Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution of the Year" category for its Aqua Wave solution, a SaaS-only edition of the company's Aqua Platform that provides organizations of all sizes with an integrated and easy-to-deploy solution to secure cloud native applications as they are built, and the infrastructure they are deployed on.

CyberSecurity Breakthrough is an independent organization that annually gathers senior-level, experienced cybersecurity industry executives, journalists, and analysts together to select companies that are pushing ingenuity across a range of information security categories. The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Aqua is a pioneering force as cloud and serverless security needs have rapidly increased over the past 5 years, and their Aqua Wave solution is delivering a cybersecurity breakthrough as companies look to protect the entire stack, on any cloud, across virtual machines, containers, and serverless functions," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "We extend our sincere congratulations to Aqua Security for their success and industry recognition with a well-deserved 'Enterprise CyberSecurity Solution of the Year' award in the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program."

Launched in July 2020, Aqua Wave mitigates the security risks enterprises encounter as applications are increasingly run in cloud native environments using containers and orchestration tools like Kubernetes - risks that traditional security products and best practices cannot mitigate.

The robust feature set includes:

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): Ensures enterprises are using the cloud securely and continuously monitors and alerts on any identified risks – either accounts out of compliance or exposed to vulnerabilities. Customers gain full visibility across their applications and cloud resources they require to harden their security postures.

Ensures enterprises are using the cloud securely and continuously monitors and alerts on any identified risks – either accounts out of compliance or exposed to vulnerabilities. Customers gain full visibility across their applications and cloud resources they require to harden their security postures. Vulnerability Scanning: Protects cloud native applications by minimizing their attack surface and detecting known malware and exploits during the development cycle. Users gain insight into their vulnerability postures and the ability to prioritize remediation and mitigation according to contextual risk.

Protects cloud native applications by minimizing their attack surface and detecting known malware and exploits during the development cycle. Users gain insight into their vulnerability postures and the ability to prioritize remediation and mitigation according to contextual risk. Dynamic Threat Analysis (DTA): Protects against hidden malware and zero-day attacks by analyzing container images in a cloud environment before they are deployed, examining and tracing behavioral anomalies in a secure sandbox to uncover advanced malware that cannot be detected by static scanners.

"Aqua Wave brings a new level of ease of deployment to organizations facing the challenges of securing their modern cloud native infrastructures and development pipelines," said Amir Jerbi, Co-founder and CTO, Aqua Security. "Winning the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award validates our decision to make our CSPM, Vulnerability Scanning, and Dynamic Threat Analysis tools available via a fully SaaS-based option in order to help a broader range of customers automate and improve their application security and compliance postures."

Aqua Wave is available via subscription plans for individual developers, teams, and larger organizations. For more information, please visit www.aquasec.com .

