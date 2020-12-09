Aqua ViTea Survey Shows Consumers Would Rather Ditch Alcohol for a Month Than Give Up Food Delivery Services

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry January, also known as kicking off the new year by refraining from alcohol for the month, is a health trend millions of people partake in each year. Studies show that American adults have been drinking alcoholic beverages around 14% more often due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those taking a break from booze, a recent survey commissioned by Aqua ViTea found that the health-packed elixir, kombucha, is the alcohol alternative drink of choice for 44% of respondents. The survey, which looked at drinking preferences throughout Dry January, also asked participants about their goals and plans for the month, and found that an overwhelming majority would rather give up alcohol than precious food delivery services that have gotten them through 2020.

Aqua ViTea's survey revealed the following:

When asked whether they would rather give up food delivery services or alcohol, a staggering 65% of respondents would much prefer to give up hard beverages.

When it comes to non-alcoholic beverages of choice, nearly 44% of respondents said they reach for kombucha to satisfy the craving.

During the rest of the year, 36% of respondents reported drinking alcohol 2-3 times per week, while 33% reserve it for 2-4 times throughout the month.

Of those taking part in Dry January, 33% are doing so with goals to start the new year on an overall healthier note, while nearly 20% are specifically looking to cut down on calories with the hopes of shedding a few pounds of holiday weight.

While nearly 31% of respondents plan to tackle Dry January on their own, 32% of participants feel that there is strength in numbers and plan to join a group with family and friends to hold each other accountable.

"We know that people have been reaching for alcohol more this year, and as we look into the new year, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to our collective wellbeing and happiness," said Jeff Weaber, CEO of Aqua ViTea Kombucha. "Offering consumers healthier beverage options is what motivated me to start Aqua ViTea, and I'm excited to continue this mission in 2021. Whether or not you participate in January, we're wishing all of our customers a safe and Happy New Year."

Recognized as the largest kombucha company on the East Coast, Aqua ViTea's certified organic kombucha contains notably lower sugar and is crafted from the highest quality ingredients. Verified non-alcoholic, the brand leverages a unique spinning cone column which ensures that all excess alcohol is extracted from the kombucha. Available in cans and glass bottles at major retailers including Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Big Y and more, Aqua ViTea offers 14 unique and mouthwatering flavors, including Blueberry Social, Strawberry Sage, and Pineapple Lemonade.

For more information on Aqua ViTea, or to find a retailer near you visit https://www.aquavitea.com/ or like Aqua ViTea on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AquaVitea/ and follow the brand on Instagram @aquaviteakombucha.

About Aqua ViTea

Aqua ViTea is the largest East Coast kombucha company that creates a line of mind-blowing flavors of non-alcoholic kombucha in addition to craft AfterGlow hard kombucha that's driven by the company's uncompromising mission to cultivate health. Aqua ViTea promotes responsible kombuchaing by offering verified non-alcoholic, certified organic kombucha made with mindfully-sourced ingredients, natural probiotics, and notably lower sugar to create truly mind-blowing flavors and uncompromising choices when it comes to health.

