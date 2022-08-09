Aquaculture Cages Market, Rising Consumer Inclination Toward Nutrient-rich Fish and Fish Products to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aquaculture Cages Market size is expected to grow by USD 70 million from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The growing end-user inclination toward HDPE aquaculture cages will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request a free sample report .

Aquaculture Cages Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Cages Market by Environment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This market research report segments the aquaculture cages market by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for 72% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for aquaculture cages are China and India. Compared to the Middle East and Africa, this region's market will increase more quickly. The expansion of the aquaculture cages market in APAC over the anticipated period would be aided by the region's expanding aquaculture, which boosts the demand for aquaculture accessories.

Aquaculture Cages Market Vendor Landscape

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AKVA group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asakua Su Urunleri Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Das and Kumars, Fish Farm LLC, Gael Force Group Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., GiliOcean Technology Ltd., KJ, Linde Plc, and MSD AQUACULTURE among others.

Product News and Insights

akvagroup.com : The company offers feed barges, fish farming cages, centralized feed systems, sensors, cameras, biomass estimation systems, light systems, net cleaning systems and remotely operating vehicles.

: The company offers feed barges, fish farming cages, centralized feed systems, sensors, cameras, biomass estimation systems, light systems, net cleaning systems and remotely operating vehicles. Badinotti Group SPA: The company offers aquaculture cages under the brands Combined, Duramax, and Next.

The company offers aquaculture cages under the brands Combined, Duramax, and Next. gaelforcegroup.com: The company offers Aquaculture, Commercial Fishing, Leisure Marine, Boatyard Services, Marine Moorings, Marinas, and Pontoons.

Aquaculture Cages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Vietnam, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AKVA group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asakua Su Urunleri Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Das and Kumars, Fish Farm LLC, Gael Force Group Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., GiliOcean Technology Ltd., KJ, Linde Plc, MSD AQUACULTURE, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Pioneer Group Of Industries, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Selstad AS, Serge Ferrari SAS, SRR Aqua Suppliers LLP, and Vaidika Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

