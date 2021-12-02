Aquaculture Feed Market to grow by USD 21.68 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Fish Feed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Aquaculture Feed Market: Driver

Increasing number of new product launches featuring innovative ingredients to drive growth

The growth of the global aquaculture feed market is being driven by the increasing number of new product launches featuring innovative ingredients. Both regional and global vendors are focusing on the usage of healthier oils and other raw materials while manufacturing their aquaculture feed products.

Aquaculture Feed Market: Challenge

Instability in the prices of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives to impede growth

The instability in the prices of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives will be a major challenge for the aquaculture feed market. Soybean, corn, fish meal, fish oil, rice, wheat, and others are some of the most commonly used ingredients for aquaculture feed. The prices of these ingredients have been witnessing a high degree of instability for the past few years, which, in turn, has been adversely impacting the prices of aquaculture feed globally.

Aquaculture Feed Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the aquaculture feed market by Product (fish feed, mollusk feed, crustacean feed, and other aquaculture feed) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Vietnam, and India are the key markets for aquaculture feed in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports -

Fresh Fish and Seafood Market -The fresh fish and seafood market size will grow up to 24.38 mn tons at a CAGR of 3.80% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market -The frozen fish and seafood market value is projected to grow by USD 24.84 million at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Aquaculture Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, Norway, US, Vietnam, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV, and Schouw and Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

