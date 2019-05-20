Aquaculture Vaccines Market Value to Hit $290 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canada aquaculture vaccines market is one of the largest in the world and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. During the forecast timeframe, the country will continue to grow at a global level. Increasing investments in the research and development of aquaculture vaccines by major players in Canada, such as Merck Animal Health and Zoetis, will augment the growth during the projected years.

The worldwide aquaculture vaccines market is projected to achieve over 6% CAGR up to 2025, pushed by recent advancements in aquaculture vaccines, driven by various innovations in the industry.

The inactivated vaccines market was valued at around USD $158.2 million in the year 2018. Inactivated vaccines were introduced with an aim to protect the aquaculture species against any disease outbreaks. When disease outbreaks, such as bacterial and viral infections occur, diagnostics are conducted to identify the cause, and then appropriate treatments are taken into consideration. Inactivated vaccines are much more efficient in treating such diseases, thus reflecting an upward trajectory in the aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast timeframe.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3323.

The immersion vaccines segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast timeframe. Immersion vaccines allow immune cells located in the fish's gills and skin to become directly exposed to antigens. These immune cells may then witness antibody production, thus protecting the fish from future infections. Immersion vaccination occurs by means of dipping, depending on the size and species type. Hence, the growing efficiency of such vaccines will augment market growth.

The global Aquaculture Vaccines Market is poised to cross USD $290 million by 2025, according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing prevalence of bacterial and viral infections among aquaculture species across the world is one of the major growth augmenting factors, since aquaculture vaccines are the most efficient form of treatment for such diseases. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), bacterial diseases are the most prevalent disease challenge in fish farming, accounting for about 54.9% of cases worldwide. Hence, the rising incidence of such diseases will augment the aquaculture vaccines market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing aquaculture production around the globe, coupled with the development and launch of new aquaculture vaccines for different species, will further propel the market growth. For instance, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the production of salmon species has increased from 1.3 million to 2.2 million over the last decade.

Stringent regulatory policies for approval of aquaculture vaccines is one of the major growth impending factors. Moreover, some commercial vaccines for fish consist of mixtures of two to four vaccine products. Hence, such complex manufacturing procedure of vaccines, associated with high cost, will limit the growth of the aquaculture vaccines market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages, with 266 market data tables and nine figures and charts from the report, "Aquaculture Vaccines Market By Type of Vaccine (Inactivated Vaccine, Live Vaccine), By Route of Administration (Immersion Vaccines, Injection Vaccines, Oral Vaccines), By Application (Bacterial Infection, Viral Infection) By Species (Salmon, Trout, Tilapia) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Denmark, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Iran, Egypt), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019-2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aquaculture-vaccines-market

The bacterial infection segment was valued at around USD $130.7 million in the year 2018. A salmonicida, Aeromonas hydrophila, Vibrio spp, E tarda, Edwardsiella ictalurid, Streptococcus spp, and other related gram-positive bacteria, can also infect aquaculture species. For instance, yersiniosis is a chronic bacterial disease of intensively cultured salmonids. Hence, the rising prevalence of such diseases will augment aquaculture bacterial infection vaccines growth in the near future.

Over half of the salmon consumed globally are farm-raised. The introduction of vaccines into salmon aquaculture made large-scale production feasible by preventing infections. Hence, the rising production of farm-raised salmons will boost the salmon aquaculture vaccines market by 6.0% CAGR over the projected timeframe.

Some of the key industry players operating in the global aquaculture vaccines market are Hipra, Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Tecnovax, Virbac, Veterquimica S.A., and Nisseiken Co. Ltd. The industry's participants emphasize on acquisitions and mergers, geographical expansion and novel product developments to strengthen their position in the market and gain a competitive advantage over its peers.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3323.

Browse Related Reports:

Animal Vaccines Market By Animal Type (Farm Animal Vaccines {Poultry Vaccines, Cattle Vaccines, Swine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, Aquaculture Vaccines}, Companion Animal Vaccines {Dog Vaccines, Cat Vaccines}), By Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Infections (Bacterial Vaccines, Viral Vaccines, Parasitic Vaccines, Fungal Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Oral Vaccines, Immersion/Spray Vaccines) Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019-2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-vaccines-market

Animal Healthcare Market By Pharmaceuticals (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Anti-inflammatories, Anti-infectives), By Vaccines (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Equine, Dogs, Cats, Horses), By Medicated Feed Additives( Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino acids, Enzymes, Antioxidants, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Minerals), By Animal Type ( Farm Animal And Companion Animal), Regional Outlook, Technology Development, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2018-2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-healthcare-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports, along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries, such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Images

aquaculture-vaccines-market.png

Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecasts 2019-2025

The worldwide aquaculture vaccines market is projected to achieve over 6% CAGR up to 2025, pushed by recent advancements in aquaculture vaccines, driven by various innovations in the industry.

Related Links

Aquaculture Vaccines Market

Animal Parasiticides Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

