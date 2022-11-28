Aquagem's Energy-Saving & Smart Pool Innovations Shine at Piscine Global Europe 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquagem, a specialized inverter pool pump manufacturer, exhibited its newest 20 times energy-saving water-cooling inverter pool pump, the InverSilence® technology, and more new pool innovations and solutions with great success at Piscine Global Europe 2022.

Throughout the event, Aquagem's innovative products attracted lots of visitors from around the world to spot on and communicate.

For a live demonstration, Aquagem showcased the performance of InverPro inverter pool pump by connecting it to a water tank. All the visitors had an immersive experience and were amazed by its stylish design, ultra silence, and smart control. Through its proven energy savings and reduced carbon emissions, the inverter technology for pool pump earned favorable comments and was regarded as a vital solution for sustainable development and carbon neutrality.

"I've never imagined that a pool pump can be so quiet and intelligent with such a modern design. I'm convinced the inverter pool pump will be the future." Said one of the visitors.

"While seeking a reliable manufacturer of more energy-saving pool pumps, I see great potentials and hopes here with Aquagem. Undoubtedly, the market demand for inverter pool pumps will be increasing under the energy crisis." Another visitor stated.

Aquagem's more new products display at Piscine Global Europe 2022 including:

The newest generation of inverter pool pump driven by original Inversilence® and water-cooling technologies, which is 20 times more energy-saving and 40 times silent.

Touch-screen automatic multiport valve I-Wash, which brings highest efficiency for pool backwash and filtration through in-depth interaction with inverter pool pump.

12V safe voltage swimming machine InverJet - the first and only swimming machine powered by 12V voltage, worry-free for electrical safety.

"We are honored to be part of Piscine Global Europe, and it's great value for us in meeting and interacting with so many business partners, peers and professionals in the pool industry. " Said Jessie, sales director of Aquagem. "It's also a great way to get our brand-new energy-efficient and smart pool solutions widely-recognized. We have the confidence that our innovations will bring a more efficient and eco-friendly pool life for everyone."

Thanks to the grand event and strong support from clients, Aquagem had an unforgettable and productive time. As the creator of inverter pool pump, Aquagem will continue to step up efforts to innovate energy-efficient products and seek new intelligent solutions to boost the development of the industry.

