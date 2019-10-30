AQUAOSO® Announces World's First Credit Score for Water, Saving Ag Lenders Time and Money

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUAOSO Technologies PBC , a software company that provides water risk analytics to organizations impacted by water scarcity, announced today the world's first credit score for water on the Techstars® Sustainability Accelerator Demo Day stage. AQUAOSO's platform enables banks to identify and manage the financial impact of water risk for agricultural loans.

Banks play a major role in the financing of the global food production system. Their appraisers, loan officers, and risk managers need access to the best tools, data and systems to make good lending decisions. Using the AQUAOSO platform, Golden State Farm Credit, American Ag Credit, Community West Bank, Suncrest Agribusiness and other top lending institutions complete loan due diligence 85-percent faster, and close loans in half the time. AQUAOSO's robust water risk reports give banks the insights they need to make better lending decisions for the environment, communities and the global economy.

"We know that water risk is business risk, especially when it comes to agricultural lending. The value of AQUAOSO is undeniable when our data saves a bank from just one bad loan," said Chris Peacock, CEO, AQUAOSO. "That's why we built the world's first, enterprise-grade water risk management platform and why AQUAOSO is already being used by one fifth of the agricultural lenders in our home state of California. With the new functionality we've incorporated, we have scaled our platform to serve the Western United States."

The Demo Day event capped off a three-month Techstars Sustainability Accelerator program, created in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to rapidly scale the leading companies addressing global environmental issues, such as sustainability and climate change. The new reality of extreme weather events, over allocated groundwater systems and degrading water quality are not just California phenomenon. Globally, these same water risks will translate into more than 492 billion dollars of revenue losses across our food production system.

About AQUAOSO®

AQUAOSO Technologies, PBC is a Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to build a water resilient future through Intelligent Trust. AQUAOSO uses data science and machine learning to provide meaningful insight into water data and provide advanced water risk management and mitigation tools for organizations facing water scarcity. Farmers, brokers, appraisers, lenders, and water managers use the AQUAOSO tools daily to identify, understand, monitor and mitigate water-related risks. www.AQUAOSO.com

