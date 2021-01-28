Aquarius Engines Reach Phase Two of Generator Pilot with Nokia

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA) has successfully completed phase one of their partnership agreement with Nokia. The Finnish communications giant now plans to expand field tests of the Aquarius generator from three to five pilots. The initial phase was to test and verify the Aquarius Engines patented remote energy management software, which is designed to allow clients to closely monitor the efficiency of remotely placed generators from miles away. In the long term Nokia hopes to roll-out Aquarius micro generators to isolated communications towers, as well as providing power to areas far beyond the electric grid.

In addition Nokia has expressed its desire to expand global field tests of the Aquarius generator from three to five pilots. The initial plan was to evaluate the Aquarius Generator at far-flung locations in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Due to the success of phase one tests, they have now asked to increase field tests into Europe to include Germany and Poland.

The newly invented Aquarius Generators are so small and light that they can easily be transported, while requiring minimal maintenance. This would mean bringing power to places situated hours away from the nearest power outlet. The output and efficiency of the machines can be monitored in real-time by-proxy using the patented Aquarius Engines operating system.

"We are proud to have greatly surpassed Nokia's expectations. Now we will not only move to phase two of our strategic partnership agreement with Nokia, but also increase our global field tests to include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany and Poland. This is another monumental move towards realizing our vision to supply total energy solutions to some of the most isolated and remote locations on earth." Said Gal Fridman, Chairman of Aquarius Engines.

Aquarius Engines is also partnered with the Japanese auto-parts manufacturer Honda-affiliate Musashi Seimitsu.

Aquarius Engines is the developer and manufacturer of micro engines that generate electricity through groundbreaking technology with around 20 patents registered worldwide. Aquarius Engines currently has R&D centers in Israel, Germany and Poland. The company's chairman is Gal Fridman and CEO is Ariel Gorfung. Aquarius Engines is a publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: AQUA). www.aquariusengines.com

