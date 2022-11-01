Aquark Will Presents Several of the Industry's First Innovative Products at Piscine Global Europe

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquark will officially launch its 4 new products with disruptive technologies at Piscine Global Europe in Lyon, stand 6G82, 15-18 November 2022.

New iOutdoor Tech, New iOutdoor Living

Aquark New iOutdoor Living Tech at Piscine Global Europe

Sustainable development has become a key topic in the swimming pool industry, Aquark is also focusing on this topic and orienting its product roadmap toward innovative and sustainable iOutdoor Living.

Based on that, Aquark has continued developing more innovative products with Industry's 1st new technologies for an energy-efficient, eco-friendly and intelligent iOutdoor Living lifestyle.

Mr. Perfect – the industry's 1st inverter pool heat pump with InverPad® Turbo tech

It's extremely quiet heating capability - 38.4 dB(A) at 1 meter brought by InverPad® Turbo tech. For the first time that Aquark will display its unique internal structure, visitors will see the application of the innovative turbofan structure in this brand-new inverter pool heat pump.

Mr. One – the industry's 1st 2-in-1 equipment for pool heating and circulation

Combining the inverter pool heating and the water circulation, another disruptive tech was born -- InverPad® One. Mr. One realized the functional integration of pool heating and circulation, and brings double 16 times energy-saving and more than 20 times quieter performance.

Its unique functional design concept and fashionable Pad look will undoubtedly become another big growth direction for the swimming pool industry.

Dr. Pure – the industry's 1st inverter salt chlorinator with Pad design

Dr. Pure features a stylish ultra-thin body and a full-touch pad screen. Its innovative InverSalt Turbo tech by Aquark adopts an intelligent PID algorithm to precisely control chlorine production and pH regulation. Furthermore, it's 120% Turbo Boost mode helps to shorten the time required for the first disinfection.

Mow Man – the industry's 1st InverMow tech robotic mower with 3D "S" path

With its extremely stylish look, revolutionary 3D "S" mowing path, 1.5 hours charging and 3 hours working, Mow Man with InverMow tech is a significant move for Aquark from the pool industry to the whole iOutdoor Living.

"In the changing time, pool 2.0 is an era of the best user experience and minimalist design," said Angella, Aquark's sales director, and Aquark is totally ready for it. We cordially invite you to stop by stand 6G82 Hall 6 to discover the new growth opportunities for 2023. Customers who are interested are welcome to contact us, and we look forward to seeing you all!"

