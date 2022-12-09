Aquark's New iOutdoor Tech Attracts Great Attention at Piscine Global Europe 2022

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piscine Global Europe has always been a window into leading-edge technologies of pool industry. As the inverter pool heat pump manufacturer who first proposed iOutdoor Living, Aquark sparked many onsite discussions with its industry-first iOutdoor innovations.

Convinced by the Turbofan Design at First Sight

Aquark at Piscine Global Europe

"I was completely convinced at the first sight. I've heard about Mr. Perfect, but when I saw it, the quiet operation and innovative Turbofan structure still astounded me." A customer who had been looking for new heat pump supplier for a long time, finally chose Mr. Perfect as the right one.

"The Pad design is beautiful, clients will be sure to like it." Superior Wellness' CEO, Aquark's brand partner in the UK, proudly introduced Aquark's heat pump to his dealer on site.

Many passing visitors are attracted by the modern Pad design and special Turbofan structure of Mr. Perfect at first sight.

Hard to Imagine It is a Salt Chlorinator

"It's my first time to see a salt chlorinator with a full-touch pad screen, I've never conceived a salt chlorinator could be designed like this."

"Applying Inverter technology to salt chlorinator is an excellent idea! I believe InverSalt Turbo will be another leading pool tech that brings better swimming experience."

Visitors are interested in the launch date of Dr. Pure because they believe this unique appearance and cutting-edge inverter technology will make a splash on the market.

2-In-1 Is an Innovation in Line with Trends

"This is a distinctive innovation, I like the 2-in-1 design, less cost and maintenance, more energy-saving, will definitely gain market attraction."

"We even hope to integrate the salt chlorinator together and offers an integrated control for all pool equipment."

Mr. One received many compliments for its modern appearance, integrated control system and dual 16 times energy-saving performance.

Creative Robotic Lawn Mower Brings More Imaginative Garden Living

"It looks cool like a car, just can't wait to get a sample and see its interesting 3D "S" path planning."

Aquark was thrilled to draw a lot of interest from customers and to hear a lot of professional feedback on its new products. In the face of the ongoing energy crisis and the continuous evolution of terminal experience, Aquark will continue to drive intelligent Outdoor Living with a keen sense of user demand and strong capability for innovation.

