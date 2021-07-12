Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Records a CAGR of over 4.71% through 2021-2025|Technavio
Jul 12, 2021, 17:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 12126.10 thousand tons during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the aquatic feed ingredients and products market to register a CAGR of over 4.71%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Prairie AquaTech, and Ridley Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the production of nutrient-rich, aquatic-based food and increasing focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities, a growing inclination toward vegan food may impede the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market is segmented as below:
- Market Landscape
- Fishes
- Crustaceans
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- North America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,
Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45468
Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the aquatic feed ingredients and products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Prairie AquaTech, and Ridley Corp. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market size
- Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market trends
- Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market industry analysis
The expansion of aquatic farms is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing inclination toward vegan food may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aquatic feed ingredients and products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Seeds Market in US by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fresh Cranberries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aquatic feed ingredients and products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquatic feed ingredients and products market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Species
- Market segments
- Comparison by Species
- Fishes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Crustaceans - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Species
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADDCON GmbH
- Alltech Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Beneo GmbH
- Bluestar Adisseo Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Prairie AquaTech
- Ridley Corp. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article