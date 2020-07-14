Aquatic Informatics Joins Danaher's Water Quality Platform

LOVELAND, Colo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatic Informatics Inc. has been acquired by Danaher's Water Quality platform from XPV Water Partners. Aquatic Informatics provides software solutions that address critical water data management, analytics, and compliance challenges for the global water industry. The business is the trusted provider of water management solutions to over 1,000 organizations around the world that collect, manage, and make decisions with large volumes of water data.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ed Quilty and the Aquatic Informatics team," said Kevin Klau, Danaher Vice President and Group Executive, Water Quality platform. "Aquatic Informatics has developed industry-leading capabilities managing large data sets and helping customers improve decision-making to enable better outcomes. With our deep applications expertise, we can combine hardware, software, and services together to help environmental, municipal, and industrial customers save money, improve asset performance and reduce risk. Uniting Aquatic Informatics together with Hach's Claros offering will accelerate our ability to solve the most critical problems for customers across the water cycle."

"We are delighted to be joining the Danaher Water Quality platform," said Ed Quilty, the CEO of Aquatic Informatics. "We have built Aquatic Informatics into one of the largest water-focused software providers in the world over the past 17 years, and we still see a tremendous amount of growth potential. We're excited to join our new colleagues on the journey as we aspire to empower industry experts to make data driven, smart decisions with timely water insights."

Dave Henderson, Managing Partner XPV Water Partners, said "We want to congratulate Ed Quilty and the team at Aquatic Informatics. We are proud to have partnered with them in scaling the business into a global digital water leader and we are confident they are well-positioned for continued strong growth in the future."

About Danaher Water Quality Platform

The Danaher Water Quality platform partners with municipal, environmental and industrial customers to address many of the most critical challenges faced in the water sector today, and includes such leading water technology companies as Hach, ChemTreat, OTT HyrdoMet, Trojan Technologies, Pall Water and Sea-Bird Scientific. Leveraging water quality application expertise, the operating companies in the Water Quality platform deliver an unparalleled combination of hardware, software and service across water analytics, chemicals, and treatment workflows.

About Aquatic Informatics

Aquatic Informatics is a mission-driven software company that organizes the world's water data to make it accessible and useful. As the world's largest water data management company, and with more than 1,000 customers in 60 countries, Aquatic Informatics is unique in that it provides information technology solutions for all water: source water, drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, and the receiving environment. Aquatic Informatics is guided by its "3P" core values which balance Planet, People, and Prosperity. These values run through the entire business and can be seen in decision making, employee support, software donations, volunteer work, and commitment to customers. For more information, please visit aquaticinformatics.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. XPV manages over $400 million USD in investment capital from institutional investors in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

