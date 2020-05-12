Aquaview Fencing Launches Glass Railing Division

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaview Fencing, the industry's top choice for architectural safety fencing, announced today the launch of their new glass railing division. This new subset of the company will focus entirely on its line of glass safety railings to meet the design and safety needs of the multifamily and hospitality industries.

As the premier manufacturer and distributor of glass fences and glass railings to all 50 states and throughout Canada and the Caribbean, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for glass safety railings at apartments, condos, and hotel properties. To address this trend, the new website for this division will feature the following systems:

Fully Frameless Glass Railing- One of the strongest rated systems for high-wind zones and balconies, the Fully Frameless glass railing is engineered to fit a variety of applications from high-rise balcony railings to pool fencing.

AWS Aluminum Windscreen (a semi-frameless railing)- Designed to be a wind wall and safety barrier for commercial and residential use. This glass railing's enhanced structural properties, allow for increased height capabilities up to 72.″

ARS Aluminum Glass Railing (a fully framed railing)- Combines the strength of extruded aluminum with tempered safety glass. This assures long-term structural integrity, durability, weather resistance, and low maintenance. It is ideal for rooftop decks and properties in high-wind zones.

Standoff Glass Railing- Well suited for guardrail and stair railing applications, the stainless-steel glass adapters allow flush mounting of the glass to any concrete or metal substrate.

"We have created this safety railings division in response to the growing demand within the industry," said Jordan Goodman, CEO of Aquaview Fencing. "Having recently completed some high-profile constructions, including; The Channel Club Luxury Apartments in New York, The Oleander Apartments in Atlanta, and 800 N. High Street in Columbus, Ohio, we wanted to open up these design offerings to all developments looking to modernize their aesthetic with glass."

The benefits of glass railings and fences include stunning clear views that compliment your properties natural views and aesthetic. The systems are low maintenance, durable, and built to last and are perfect for indoor or outdoor use, as they can withstand high winds and extreme weather.

To learn more about Aquaview's Safety Railing Division and the design options available please visit http://www.aquaviewrailings.com

About Aquaview Fencing:

Aquaview Fencing's award-winning frameless design has become the industry's top choice for architectural safety fencing. As the premier manufacturer and distributor of glass fences and glass railings, our customers and dealers span across all 50 states, Canada and the Caribbean.

