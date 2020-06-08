Aquavit Pharmaceuticals Unveils Its Platform Technology Addressing COVID-19 at 2020 BIO International Conference - Digital

One of the conference highlights for BIO Digital 2020 will be a focus on partnerships and virtual collaborations with BIO's novel One-on-One Partnering system focusing on the industry's response to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines, therapeutics, infectious diseases, and digital health.

Earlier this year, Aquavit announced the filing of new patent applications for a new drug delivery platform and vaccine compositions for immunizing patients against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The patent applications cover platform technologies directed to novel methods for immunizing patients against infectious diseases such as COVID-19 using microchannel delivery devices. The applications also cover unique vaccine compositions directed against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigens and a new microchannel drug delivery device capable of administering the vaccine compositions or other drugs by non-health care professionals which is crucial in times of a pandemic crisis.

"The skin is an immune inductive site rich in antigen-presenting cells (APCs). The superficial location of the skin makes it an attractive site for vaccine delivery," says Sai Sankar, Aquavit's Biomedical Engineer.

"With our microchannel technology, we can deliver effective doses of the vaccines and treatments while bypassing any systemic toxicity, and minimizing complications. Our technology is self-administrable for any pandemic situations like the COVID-19 outbreak," says Sobin Chang, CEO of Aquavit at an interview with Backstage BIO 2020. "With our mission, better days will come as technology keeps advancing towards much more effective solutions. Science Personalized, Healthcare Modernized."

Aquavit is utilizing the One-on-One Partnering for a large number of individual meetings this year, and will be meeting with several global scale pharmaceutical companies, vaccine makers and major universities for collaborations and partnerships this week.

