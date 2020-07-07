Aqueduct Technologies Continues to Expand Cloud Services Capabilities and Partnerships

WALTHAM, Mass., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, Inc., New England's leading IT solutions provider, announced today the continued expansion of its cloud services capabilities and partnerships.

Aqueduct has always focused on helping customers gain performance, availability, and security, of their applications, whether designed for the public, private, or hybrid cloud. Over the past year, they have seen exponential growth in their customers need to focus on a "cloud first" strategy, while refactoring and re-platforming critical applications to run in AWS.

As a strategic partner of AWS, Aqueduct continues to expand their certifications and competencies to help customers assess, transform, operate, and secure their workloads.

"Determining how to effectively leverage the cloud and take advantage of cloud native capabilities for enterprise applications is a primary objective for the majority of CIO's that we speak to. With the onset of COVID, we've seen significant growth and interest in this area and were excited about the investments we continue to make, as well as our joint announcements with AWS regarding our growing partnerships." -Manak Ahluwalia, President & CEO

Learn more on their upcoming webinar, Adopting a Shared Cloud Security Model for AWS.

To further provide security services that support a well architected cloud infrastructure, Aqueduct is excited to announce the general availability of their Managed Detection and Response Service through the AWS Marketplace. In partnership with AWS and Alert Logic, this solution ensures customers assets and applications are carefully protected. Their joint webinar on July 23rd will educate customers on how to protect their users, applications, and workloads in the AWS cloud.

"Cloud Computing is vast, with many definitions, areas of expertise, and endless complications. Beyond an overall cloud adoption strategy, we continue to focus on key related areas of cloud computing we know make a significant difference in how our clients approach their adoption of the cloud: CICD, Cloud Native, and Cloud Architecture. Our goal is simple, stay focused on areas in which we can make an impactful difference for our customers, so they achieve the business value they are expecting from the cloud." -Neil Mager, Director, Cloud Platforms Practice

With continued expansion of their cloud native service capabilities and partnerships, Aqueduct is helping organizations make more efficient use of their cloud solutions through each phase of their journey.

Learn more about Aqueduct's Cloud Services

Learn more about Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

