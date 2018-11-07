Aquent Expands Front-End Application Development Services With DEV6 Acquisition

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquent, the leading global staffing and recruiting firm for marketing, creative and digital professionals, announced today that it has acquired JavaScript front-end development firm DEV6. The Toronto-based firm will be rebranded as Aquent DEV6 and join Aquent Studios, the company's creative and digital execution agency, in delivering application development and user experience (UX) services to Aquent's and Vitamin T's clients. The move reflects Aquent's continual commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services to support marketing, creative and digital for its clients. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Creating innovation and providing leading-edge services to our clients has been a hallmark of Aquent since its founding," said John Chuang, chairman and co-founder of Aquent. "DEV6's expertise in JavaScript, and its popular frameworks, enables us to help clients deliver business-critical mobile and web applications across the enterprise. With DEV6, Aquent is in a better position to provide additional front-end application development services that drive a competitive advantage for our clients."

Aquent DEV6 will bring high-end JavaScript development, training and consulting services to the Aquent Studios, a critical capability as more brands embark on a journey of digital transformation. DEV6's legacy of developing cutting-edge custom applications synthesizes well with Aquent Studios' services, adding peerless front-end development services for fast-moving and leading brands. DEV6 brings deep expertise to Aquent Studios, including mobile, web and social media app development using JavaScript, Angular, HTML5 and React. DEV6 customers include Adidas, Facebook, Fiat Chrysler and Mitel.

"Aquent's history of innovation and its leadership in providing marketing, creative and technical talent to the world's biggest and best-known brands makes this an exciting time to join them," said Ed Van Beilen, principal and co-founder of DEV6. "We look forward to helping even more clients build mobile and web applications that not only drive daily operations but create a sustainable competitive advantage."

About Aquent

Aquent is the world's largest marketing and creative staffing and recruiting firm, providing total workforce services that range from temporary and permanent staffing to freelancer management and the outsourcing of entire teams. A five-time recipient of Inavero's Best of Staffing Client Award, Aquent delivers innovative workforce solutions that simultaneously drive marketing results for clients and provide talent with the best career opportunities. Aquent LLC's divisions — Aquent, Aquent Studios and Vitamin T — span seven countries on four continents. To learn more, visit www.aquent.com.

About DEV6

DEV6 specializes in the design and JavaScript development of leading-edge UX on enterprise-grade mobile and web applications. Applications built by DEV6 are business-critical to our clients, creating competitive advantage, which often involves virtually every function across the enterprise. DEV6 complements its application development services with consulting and training services that produce scale and greater return on investment for our clients. To learn more, visit www.dev6.com.

Media Contact: Dana Fugate, dfugate@aquent.com

Related Links

Aquent

DEV6

SOURCE Aquent

Related Links

https://aquent.com

