Aquent Wins Clearlyrated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquent, a leading staffing agency in the creative, digital and marketing industries, announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent. This is the 6th year in a row Aquent has won Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction, and the 8th year in a row it has won Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and the candidates they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earning the Best of Staffing Award, just 35% of the 2019 Best of Staffing winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding client and candidate expectations.

"Winning ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award for the sixth year in a row for Client Satisfaction, and the eighth year in a row for Talent Satisfaction is a testament to the of investment Aquent puts into both our clients and talent," said Aquent Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Chuang. "We invest in clients with staffing technology and end-to-end services to meet their exacting needs for the best talent. And we empower our talent with ongoing education and training through Gymnasium, as well as the best health care benefits in the industry."

"In today's historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their ongoing commitment to client and candidate service, consistently investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Aquent LLC

Aquent is the world's largest marketing and creative staffing and recruiting firm, providing total workforce services that range from temporary and permanent staffing to freelancer management and the outsourcing of entire teams. A five-time recipient of Inavero's Best of Staffing Client Award, Aquent delivers innovative workforce solutions that simultaneously drive marketing results for clients and provide talent with the best career opportunities. Aquent LLC's divisions—Aquent, Aquent Studios, and Vitamin T—span seven countries on four continents. To learn more, please visit https://aquent.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

Contact Details:

Tim Donnelly, Media Contact

Phone: 323.475.7372



Email: tdonnelly(at)aquent.com

Address: Aquent

5670 Wilshire Blvd #1000

Los Angeles, CA 90036



Web: https://aquent.com

SOURCE Aquent

Related Links

https://aquent.com

