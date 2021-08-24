AqueoUS Vets enters turn-key media service and replacement market segment

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AqueoUS Vets ("AV") is proud to announce the company's entrance into the turn-key media service and replacement market segment. AV was awarded a year-long media services contract for the City of Bakersfield, CA. The city is one of the largest users of granular activated carbon for the removal of Trichloropropane (1,2,3-TCP) in the state of California. As the premier provider of Granular Activated Carbon and Ion Exchange manufactured systems for the removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), 1,2,3-TCP, total organic carbon (TOC), as well as peroxide quenching in 1,4-dioxane applications, AV was awarded the contract based on its prior relationship with the city and its proven track record of superior service and application knowledge. To accelerate growth in this attractive market segment, AV will leverage its vast installed base of equipment at established client relationships, to launch a preferred position in long-range media replacement services. This market segment is expected to become a meaningful contributor of recurring revenues to the company in future years.

President & CEO Robert Craw stated, "AV is the only Granular Activated Carbon and Ion Exchange system provider which has the experience to bridge the knowledge gap between system & site pipe design, manufacturing, site construction, installation, and commissioning. These are the foundations for driving lower cost-of-ownership compared to long incumbent providers with their legacy designs and piece-meal approach. Specifically, AV innovation has led to advanced designs, which have changed the pressure vessel landscape by incorporating best corrosion management practices, optimal hydraulic performance and media utilization, and long-term operational reliability. The introduction of our turn-key media service will complete the offering to the end-user and will generate recurring revenue that compliments the capital equipment side of the business. We now believe it is a great time to build on our momentum in the west to expand our footprint in the east!"