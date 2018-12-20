Aquestive Therapeutics Appoints Gary H. Slatko, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to solve therapeutic problems, today announced the appointment of Gary H. Slatko as SVP, Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Slatko will lead clinical and medical affairs for the company, and is reporting to CEO Keith J. Kendall, effective January 2, 2019.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Slatko join Aquestive and further our work in improving medications and outcomes for patients," said Keith J. Kendall, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics. "Dr. Slatko's experience at the FDA and in the pharmaceutical industry will benefit Aquestive's entire proprietary pipeline, including our late-stage development programs, Libervant™ (diazepam) buccal film and Exservan™ (riluzole) oral film. Additionally, his depth of medical experience will be beneficial to our commercial teams as we engage with physicians and nurses to raise awareness of Sympazan, which launched late last year."

Dr. Slatko's experience includes six years in drug safety regulatory work at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a director in the Office of Medication Error Prevention and Risk Management. He also spent over a decade of time as the CMO of a biopharmaceutical consulting firm, ParagonRx, a Syneos Health (formerly InVentiv Health) company. Previously, he held various drug safety, clinical program, new product planning, medical affairs, and executive leadership roles over a 15-year pharmaceutical industry career at Squibb, DuPont Merck, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Dr. Slatko received a B.A. from Emory University, a M.D. from the University of Miami School of Medicine, and a M.B.A. from West Chester University. He is Board certified in Internal Medicine.

"I am truly excited to join Aquestive," said Dr. Slatko. "Aquestive is at an important moment in its growth, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to help further their goal of bringing differentiated treatments to patients."

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to solve therapeutic problems. Aquestive Therapeutics has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline and a commercialized product, Sympazan™ (clobazam), focused on the treatment of CNS diseases, and is working to advance orally-administered complex molecules that it believes can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. As the leader in developing and delivering drugs via its PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive Therapeutics also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms.

Media inquiries:

Christopher Hippolyte

christopher.hippolyte@syneoshealth.com

212-364-0458

Investor inquiries:

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com

646-277-1282

SOURCE Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.