Aquia Inc. Awarded General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Contract

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and a member of the Digital Services Coalition, today announced that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the Government Services Administration (GSA) for three categories of services: Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Information Technology.

This award expands Aquia's reach, and provides customers across the U.S. Government direct access to their portfolio of cybersecurity and cloud computing professional services. Aquia's offerings are designed to transform, modernize, and redefine how government systems are accessed, managed, and secured.

"This is a foundational win for our team," said Aquia Chief Executive Officer, David Maskeroni. "Aquia is now poised to help shape the future of government IT over three unique service areas. Our team is ready to help secure and scale digital services across the Federal government."

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

