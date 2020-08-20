@aquila Inc. Announces Clare Ward, Principal Digital Transformation and Aviation

FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- @aquila Inc. is pleased to announce that Clare Ward has joined the company as Principal, Digital Transformation and Aviation. Aquila has continued to expand over the past several months despite the contraction in the travel market brought on by COVID-19. Aquila CEO, David Palmieri, believes this is exactly the right time to grow and diversify the business to cement Aquila's ability to serve their clients' changing needs as they navigate the new norm of the travel industry.

Clare is an innovative and accomplished executive with over 25 years' experience in leadership roles from startups to the FTSE100, including companies such as British Airways, Etihad, Dubai Airports, and most recently as the Chief Information Officer at Kenya Airways. She has a track record of driving bottom-line value through digital transformation across the Aviation and Travel industries - establishing new business paradigms and exploiting emerging and leading-edge technologies to disrupt and gain competitive advantage. A qualified Chartered Accountant with a diverse, global career, she brings extensive business expertise, technology thought leadership, and cultural experience to the Aquila team. She holds a BSc. in Applied Biology, is a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. Clare will focus on Digital Strategy and Transformation in the world market, serving clients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

About @aquila Inc.

@aquila Inc. Consultancy is an independent boutique firm focused exclusively on the broader travel market working in partnership with the dynamic travel technology sector which innovates and advances all travel enterprises forward. The Firm's consulting solutions produce a transformative change for their clients, providing both strategic guidance and immediate paths to execution. The Aquila team embraces new technology, leveraging its rich mix of talents and perspectives to provide their clients results that challenge accepted norms to maximize revenue.

Inquiries: Danny Domenighini - [email protected]

SOURCE @aquila Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ataquila.com/

