Aquilon announces appointment of Randy Wilson as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON and LISLE, Ill., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilon Energy Services, Inc. today announced the appointment of Randy Wilson as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors. Company founder Jeffrey Wagner will continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer leading the development of the Energy Settlement Network's next generation technology.

Randy has spent most of his career advising companies transacting in the energy markets on developing trading strategies, enhancing processes and implementing new technologies. For the past several years, he has served as a strategic advisor to one of the energy market's largest blockchain consortia, working with leadership in the identification of target markets and the creation of a robust eco-system. As a former partner with a leading global consultancy, he focused on digital technologies and serving the trading organizations within some of the world's largest energy companies. His broad energy trading experience covers trading and hedging strategy, energy trading and risk management systems, risk reporting and valuation, financial reporting, digital strategy and M&A.

"Randy brings an international view to the digital transformation in the energy industry," says Frank Egan speaking on behalf of the Aquilon's board of directors. "Randy's strategic and operational experience in North America and Europe put him in the forefront of next generation technology advancement with many of the global energy leaders. This experience, coupled with Randy's leadership style and market understanding, will build on the success Aquilon has achieved to date and help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals."

Randy's appointment will accelerate the growth and development of Aquilon's award-winning, innovative technology platform, The Energy Settlement Network. "I am impressed by what Aquilon has achieved under Jeff's leadership," said Randy, "and excited to be part of the next wave of growth and development. My goal is to build on Aquilon's market-leading position in the digitalization and automation of energy settlements. I look forward to helping the global energy industry achieve the full benefit of digitalization as the industry harnesses the full potential of emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain."

"On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Randy and thank Jeff for his efforts in bringing Aquilon to the market leading position we hold today," continued Frank Egan. "We look forward to the evolution of ESN, as Randy leads Aquilon to the next stage of its growth."

About Aquilon Energy Services, Inc.

Aquilon Energy Services Inc. delivers Software as a Platform to energy market participants. The company's Energy Settlement Network leverages next generation technologies to automate processes within the back office of the energy trading function to drive efficiency, reduce risk and improve cash management. Learn more about Aquilon and ESN at www.aquiloninc.com.

