AR Homes Executive Team Expands

With a history of delivering cutting-edge software products and platforms globally, Chad Tippin joins AR Homes as its Chief Technology Officer. His previous experience as CTO and other executive leadership roles, position Tippin to help drive technology modernization efforts to best serve AR Homes employees, custom home builder franchises and customers. Tippin will lead a talented IT staff and manage vendor relations to further the company's technology development, IT operations, security and integrations.

Mitzi Hatori comes to AR Homes with an impressive history of marketing luxury brands for both national and private homebuilders and developers. As Vice President of Marketing, Hatori will lead all marketing efforts to further enhance and lead the evolution of the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg brand. Hatori will oversee all aspects of strategic planning, development and execution of all marketing initiatives across ten states, as well as sales and marketing support of new franchise business development.

With over 20 years of experience in residential construction as both a business owner and division level President, David Barin is familiar with operations of national homebuilders and custom builders alike. Barin's experience will allow him to excel as Florida Group Vice President for AR Homes. In this role, he'll provide leadership, management and top-line strategy to ensure the growth and development of custom home builder franchises within Florida. His position is vital for continued growth and operation excellence.

"As a franchisor, we want to continue to innovate our current practices while providing our franchisees with incredible support," Rosewater said. "By adding to our executive team, we're confident that we'll be able to deliver on that promise."

About AR Homes

Founded in 1978, AR Homes is the nation's leading custom homebuilding franchise. Every one of the company's independent builders shares a commitment to exceptional design, premier craftsmanship and personalization. AR Homes is currently located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio and Texas, with additional building companies and models planned to open throughout the country. More information can be found at ARHomes.com.

