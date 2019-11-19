A&R Logistics Acquires Plantgistix

Following the acquisition of Plantgistix, A&R will be positioned as North America's most significant provider of outsourced warehousing, packaging and export services dedicated to the plastic resin industry. Earlier this year, A&R announced projects totaling more than $100 million to establish facilities on the U.S. East Coast in Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA. Plantgistix complements A&R's East Coast strategy, immediately establishing a large and growing footprint near the Port of Houston. A&R will stand as the industry's only logistics provider offering complete export solutions out of Houston, Charleston and Savannah.

Founded in 1981 by Marc Levine, Plantgistix is considered one of North America's best operated plastic resin export packaging operations, delivering consistently high-quality solutions to the world's largest chemical companies. Following the transaction, Plantgistix's president, Sam Diaz, and the entire Plantgistix team will join A&R.

"Through his focus on delivering the industry's highest quality service, and an emphasis on building a strong corporate culture, Marc Levine laid the foundation for a truly unique company," stated Mark Holden, CEO of A&R. "Likewise, Sam Diaz has done a remarkable job leading the business day-to-day, positioning Plantgistix as a true leader in this space. We could not be happier to welcome the Plantgistix management team and employees to the A&R family."

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director with Wind Point Partners, noted, "Aggressively expanding A&R's presence in the chemicals export market was a key value creation initiative identified at the time of our investment, and this acquisition advances A&R's position as one of the largest, most flexible supply chain partners for the world's leading chemical companies. This combination is very exciting for A&R, Plantgistix, and all of our respective customers and employees."

Sam Diaz, President of Plantgistix, commented, "The entire Plantgistix team is thrilled about this transaction and I look forward to merging our two teams. We chose A&R as our future partner due to our common core values and shared dedication to providing customers with the industry's most consistent, reliable, creative and flexible solutions. This broader platform will allow us to provide the industry with a multi-port export packaging solution as well as an end-to-end service offering that includes resin enhancement and in-plant services. This creates a special platform offering unparalleled opportunities for customers and employees alike."

Wind Point Partners acquired A&R in May of 2019 in partnership with CEO Mark Holden, a veteran executive in the logistics space who previously led four separate investments to a successful sale or IPO. This represents the second add-on for A&R under Wind Point's ownership, following the addition of Blue Water Plastic Transport in June 2019. A&R's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry bulk transportation, warehousing and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals and plastics. In addition, A&R seeks to expand into complementary services, including liquid chemical supply chain services.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, Valicor Environmental Services, RailWorks and AIR-serv.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to A&R Logistics. Statesman Corporate Finance served as sell-side financial advisor and Foley and Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Plantgistix.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of Company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset based transportation management division.

Additional information about A&R is available at www.ardoingitright.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

