A&R Logistics Announces 10% Driver Pay Increase Across All Businesses

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, Inc. ("A&R"), North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, is rolling out the largest increase in driver compensation in the company's history for its dry bulk, liquid bulk transportation and dedicated truck businesses, effective January 1, 2021. A&R plans to raise driver wages up to 10%.

Increases in compensation will depend on region and seniority and will include increases in over the road per mile rates, guaranteed minimum rates, holiday pay, safety bonuses and other compensation. The company also announced it is looking to hire 130 drivers in the first half of next year.

"2020 has seen unprecedented disruption across chemical and manufacturing supply chains," said Steve Brantley, senior vice president and chief operating officer of A&R. "In addition to an acute driver shortage, A&R has been forced to hold wages steady due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. With our fleet running at capacity, it's critical that we both retain our existing drivers and attract new talent to meet growing demand. We're offering the largest driver wage increases in our more than 50-year company history to do exactly that."

A&R maintains one of the largest fleets in the industry, accounting for over 1,000 trucks, 1,650 trailers and a network of owner-operators to ensure every customer's needs are met. The fleet is 100% eLog complaint and backed by A&R's commitment to innovation, safety and quality.

In addition to the company's industry-leading domestic dry and liquid bulk transportation, A&R offers expansive warehousing and packaging, distribution, export, in-plant and third-party logistics solutions to some of the world's largest chemical companies.

Visit https://ardoingitright.com/careers/ to explore open positions.

To learn more, visit www.ardoingitright.com and www.linkedin.com/company/a&r-logistics-inc.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

