A&R Logistics Announces 10% Rate Increase

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics ("A&R"), one of North America's leading supply chain services companies for the chemical industry, announced a 10% rate increase on all non-contract rates and an increase in rates for all ancillary services, effective October 1.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Holden, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have witnessed unprecedented disruptions in the supply chain for the chemical industry during 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken several steps to minimize the impact on the company and our customers, including significant reductions in discretionary spending, salary reductions, capital spending, and cost savings initiatives that have included personnel reductions."

Holden further commented, "As we and our customers have rebounded from this volatile period, areas of our business have remained stressed. We are seeing severe capacity shortages despite running our fleet at 110%, the industry's chronic driver shortage has become increasingly acute, and we are seeing cost pressure across many other areas of our business. In order to most effectively position our business to meet the changing and complex requirements of our customers, we have implemented a 10% rate increase on non-contract rates and we will also increase the price on ancillary services, as needed."

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of Company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset based transportation management division.

Additional information about A&R is available at www.ardoingitright.com.

SOURCE A&R Logistics

Related Links

http://www.ardoingitright.com

