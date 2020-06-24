A&R Logistics Expands Leadership Team In Support Of Chemical Industry Supply Chain Services

HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics ("A&R") today announced the expansion of its leadership team in three key strategic businesses – In-Plant Services, Global 3PL and East Coast Export Services – to further establish the company as the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions to the chemical industry.

With more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, Chuck Wells was selected to lead commercial growth for A&R's In-Plant Services as the new Director of Sales. Chuck most recently directed the startup and management team of Duron Group in Houston. Chuck will be responsible for all sales, marketing, contract negotiation, commercial planning and strategy for in-plant services. "Chuck is poised to take A&R's existing in-plant packaging business to the next level by leveraging the current team and operations to scale and grow the business," said Dan Jaworski, Chief Commercial Officer for A&R.

Dale Carpenter joined A&R as VP Global Logistics to lead Global 3PL's development and go-to-market strategy for technology products. Dale has deep experience in the transportation and logistics space where he has led operations in distribution, inventory, solutions, transportation and warehousing, most recently with Direct Connect Logistix in Indianapolis. "Dale is a proven transformational leader and we are fortunate to have him join our dynamic A&R Global team. Dale's leadership will be critical in continuing to develop A&R's unique track-and-trace technology software that gives real-time visibility to our customer's supply chain as well as developing more robust multi-modal supply chain solutions," said Chris Ball, A&R's President of Global Logistics.

A&R tapped former General Manager for James Hardie, Brandon Boyd, to lead operations for its new East Coast Export Services in Savannah and Charleston as VP East Coast Export Packaging Operations. Brandon comes to A&R with more than 12 years of operations leadership experience split between the pulp and paper and building products industries. A&R's President of Export and Domestic Warehousing Sam Diaz commented, "Brandon's expertise in startup leadership, combined with his continuous improvement focus, made him the ideal leader for A&R's two state-of-the-art packaging and warehousing facilities on the East Coast. Brandon will bring a new operational approach to the resin export market that will increase overall site efficiencies through a commitment to employee engagement and foundational lean practices."

"In-plant services, our 3PL technology platform and A&R's export packaging expansion to the East Coast are key strategic initiatives for A&R," said A&R Logistics CEO Mark Holden. "We committed to invest in these critical leadership positions to continue to grow our business and build out our leading end-to-end supply chain platform for the chemical industry. We could not be more excited to have three individuals of this caliber join A&R."

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

SOURCE A&R Logistics

Related Links

http://www.arlogistics.com/

