AR National Housing Secures GSA Contract, Will Service Federal Accounts

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AR National Short Term Housing Inc., (ARN), a leading provider of fully furnished short term housing accommodations, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 48 Contract (47QMCB20D0001) and are now certified to supply TRANSPORTATION, DELIVERY AND RELOCATION SOLUTIONS to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, AR National Short-Term Housing will be providing Federal Government Employees with short-term housing rentals in the Greater Atlanta Region using the GSA Advantage website.

"This contract opens up significantly more opportunities in our region and expands our reach throughout the country to service all governmental departments with their short-term rental needs," states Adrienne Poe, Chief Operating Officer of AR National Short-Term Housing Inc. She adds: "This contract will expand our range beyond the state and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer our entire rental inventory at fixed government pricing."

AR National Short-Term Housing provides extended stay apartments located in Buckhead, Midtown, Alpharetta, Peachtree City and Dunwoody. Their properties are nestled in the hottest business and leisure districts of each city. All units and apartments are centrally located with easy access to I-75, I-85, GA-400. Their short term stay Atlanta corporate furnished apartments provide the best solution for extended stay hotels with rates that are far more competitive than hotel rates. AR National is proud to provide soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines a dedicated military housing specialist that will apply years of experience to tackling the hassle of finding temporary short-term housing for all temporary duty, reserves, training, or other government assignments.

Founded in 1996, AR Short Term Housing is a leading provider of corporate housing throughout the greater metro Atlanta area. They easily adapt to the ever-changing needs of their customers and specialize in fully-furnished, one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 750 sq. ft. to 2500 sq. ft. Every residence is furnished with all the items needed for a comfortable stay including furniture, house wares, linens, home electronics, housekeeping, utilities and cable service. Visit www.arcorporate.com for more information.

