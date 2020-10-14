AR Remote Expertise and Training Applications to have Almost 60 Million Active Users by 2025

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of digital tools including Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Human Resource (HR) departments can accelerate the HR digital transformation journey and add value to existing HR activities – especially in the wake of COVID-19. According to a new report from global tech market advisory firm ABI Research, by 2025, there will be close to 60 million active users of AR for expertise and training applications across various verticals, such as healthcare, logistics, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), and manufacturing.

"Both AR and VR solutions can allow HR departments to reach potential talent more creatively, assess workers in novel ways, and support workers with improved and remote-enabled training and employee collaboration. This can save time and costs (AR/VR training can save between US$2,000-US$2,500 per employee in comparison with traditional training) and enhance the candidate/employee experience and build a competitive employer branding," explains Eleftheria Kouri, Research Analyst at ABI Research. "The extended period of remote working and the uncertainty around traveling has pushed organizations to look for solutions that ensure efficient employee collaboration, development and satisfaction and at the same time assist organizations to remotely recruit and train new talent."

Virtual collaboration platforms such as Spatial and MeetinVR can enhance remote meetings and foster employee engagements by simulating face to face meetings and allow real-time collaboration. At the same time, the easy setup and portability of VR devices allow candidates and new hires to take VR assessment tests, experience the onboarding process, and prepare for their upcoming role from their comfort of their home.

More affordable prices for AR/VR devices, along with improved and increasing and content creation opportunities will encourage the adoption of AR/VR solutions in HR functions. Other technology areas will also bring greater opportunity: advancements in AI will empower AR/VR learning & training, and candidate assessment solutions, with more accurate data analysis and insightful metrics regarding user's performance, skills, and behavior. 5G will also bring greater connectivity to both AR/VR and mobile devices, keeping users connected to high-quality networks when required.

AR and VR solutions are applicable in most HR functions, including candidate recruitment and assessment, employee onboarding, employee training, and employee communication and performance. There is significant value ready to be realized across these areas, along with novel reach and connectivity to users forced by the pandemic. "However, the scale and successful adoption of AR and VR solutions requires proper planning and change management strategies for implementers, assisting both employees and employers to understand the value and the benefits of digital solutions and to continue to embrace them over time," Kouri advises.

These findings are from ABI Research's Virtual Workforces: Training, Recruitment, Hiring using AR and VR application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Augmented and Virtual Reality research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

