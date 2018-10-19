Arab Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen Issues Statement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and member countries of the Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen continually aims to improve its military professionalism and self-sufficiency. Recently, the Kingdom and the Coalition increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen. As a result, in consultation with the United States, the Coalition has requested the cessation of inflight refueling support for its operations in Yemen.

‏The Coalition Command expresses its hope that the upcoming UN sponsored negotiations in a third country will lead to a negotiated settlement in accordance to UNSCR 2216 and see an end to the aggression by the Iranian backed Houthi militias' against the Yemeni people and countries in the region, including the threat of ballistic missiles and UAVs.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office