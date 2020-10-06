Arabella Advisors Adds Ben Mangan as Managing Director in San Francisco

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabella Advisors, a Certified B Corporation founded in 2005 to provide strategic guidance for effective philanthropy, announces the appointment of Ben Mangan as new managing director in the firm's San Francisco office. Mangan will help lead the firm's West Coast practice, working closely with family offices, individuals, foundations and other philanthropic funders to further increase the impact of their philanthropy and impact investing.

"When I considered where I might go to have the greatest leverage on positively impacting the world, Arabella Advisors was at the top of my list," says Mangan. "Arabella is profoundly well-positioned to shape impact through advising on philanthropy as risk capital for society, guiding choices on impact investing and enabling game-changing action through work with a wide range of nonprofit partners and fiscal sponsorship platforms."

Mangan previously served as Executive Director of the Center for Social Sector Leadership at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program.

Arabella Advisors helps clients improve the world through effective philanthropy, tackling issues from the future of work to financial security and economic mobility to food, health, education, and more. The firm often works with clients who pursue philanthropic goals using a variety of vehicles, from traditional grant making to impact investing to collaborative partnerships and policy advocacy.

"We are thrilled to add Ben Mangan to the team," said Arabella Advisors CEO Sampriti Ganguli. "His extensive experience and insights into using multiple tools and types of capital to accomplish social change goals will be a huge asset to our clients and partners in California and beyond."

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors provides guidance and support to the world's leading philanthropists and impact investors. We are an award-winning B Corporation on a mission to make philanthropic work more efficient and effective.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Arabella Advisors