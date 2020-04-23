Arabella Advisors Announces Jeremy Gregg as the Firm's First Texas-Based Managing Director

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabella Advisors is thrilled to announce that Jeremy Gregg has joined the firm as its first Managing Director based in Texas. The addition of Gregg in Texas will significantly increase Arabella Advisors' ability to offer its services and support to philanthropists, impact investors, and other social-impact innovators throughout the state. Gregg's focus will be on helping Texas-based clients and partners leverage Arabella's national platform and 15-years of experience to accomplish their philanthropic goals.

"For almost two decades, I've been working with organizations in Texas to help advance social impact and strengthen philanthropic practice," Gregg said. "I see joining Arabella Advisors as the culmination of that work. The Arabella team and platform are unmatched. Together, we are going to help donors across Texas turn their inspiring ideas into real-world impact."

Gregg, whose first day with Arabella Advisors was April 20, previously served as the President and Founder of Gregg Partners, an impact advisory firm that developed revenue strategies for nonprofits, and Mission Allies Publishing, a mission marketing agency. In addition, Gregg held C-level roles, two CEO positions among them, at several charities and social impact ventures including the following:

The Prison Entrepreneurship Program, an organization that is an internationally recognized leader in prison rehabilitation

The Center for Nonprofit Management, A management support organization that delivered training and consulting to other nonprofits

CitySquare, a community development organization that improved the lives of over 50,000 low-income families per year

Gregg has been featured in many media outlets including BBC, NPR, Financial Times, The Texas Tribune, The New York Times and Forbes. His published work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and StackStreet.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Jeremy join the Arabella Advisors team," said company CEO Sampriti Ganguli. "As a fourth-generation Texan, his deep roots in the grantee community and passion for social impact will be invaluable as we seek to help more foundations, corporations, families, and individuals there achieve their philanthropic goals."

Clients use Arabella Advisors' to design, evaluate, and optimize giving programs; to create custom-built philanthropic platforms; to coordinate collaborative efforts with partners including other philanthropists, nonprofit organizations, community leaders, and government agencies; and to help implement and manage a wide range of nonprofit organizations, initiatives, and projects.

Gregg will serve as a trusted advisor for partners across Texas, making vital connections and helping them take advantage of Arabella's full platform of services and support. As one of his first tasks, he is putting together a presentation for members of the Texas philanthropic community on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arabella Advisors provides guidance and support to the world's leading philanthropists and impact investors. The firm is an award-winning B Corporation on a mission to make philanthropic work more efficient and effective. Learn more at arabellaadvisors.com.

