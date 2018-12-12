ArabiaWeather and Raymetrics SA to Revolutionize Dust Forecasting in MENA

ArabiaWeather Inc. - the largest private weather company in the Arab World and a pioneer in weather technology - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Raymetrics SA, a global leader and manufacturer of atmospheric Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems. Anchored in Athens and boasting global reach and ambition, Raymetrics SA - founded by scientists and engineers - has developed innovative remote sensing techniques for atmospheric monitoring. Inked in October 2018, the MoU aims at revolutionizing dust forecasting in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, thus enhancing the quality and accuracy of ArabiaWeather forecasts.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798285/ArabiaWeather.jpg )



By virtue of the partnership, Raymetrics SA will complement ArabiaWeather's decision support solutions and weather forecasts with advanced hardware - including a state-of-the-art regional LIDAR network - consequently elevating the latter's personalized, relevant and precise weather coverage, in turn, benefitting ArabiaWeather's end-users including consumers, enterprises and governments. As a company operating in a geography where sand and dust storms are frequent, ArabiaWeather will further bolster its specialized dust forecasting capabilities, hence improving readiness and emergency response.

The MoU will also enable ArabiaWeather and Raymetrics SA to promote collaborative projects that leverage each company's unique strengths, resources and cutting-edge technologies in order to deliver timely, accurate and localized weather information and services to private and public sector entities across the MENA. Furthermore, the partnership will allow Raymetrics SA to benefit from ArabiaWeather's regional experience and standing in order to expand its reach within the MENA.

As Endeavor Entrepreneurs, both companies are working together to develop a strategic partnership and achieve sustainable regional business growth. "We are very excited about our partnership with Raymetrics SA, as it will help us deliver greater value to our existing and future clients," commented Ehab Al Shurafa, Managing Partner at ArabiaWeather.

In turn, Nikos Kontos, CEO of Raymetrics SA, added, "Raymetrics SA and ArabiaWeather have a common vision for the MENA region, and this partnership is the foundation for achieving it."

About ArabiaWeather

Through its media products, enterprise solutions and consumer platforms, ArabiaWeather delivers its forecasts to 70 million people on a daily basis. ArabiaWeather's Enterprise division provides decision support solutions to businesses across the region to sectors that are enormously affected by weather conditions such as Media, Airlines, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Insurance and Retail, among others. ArabiaWeather also works with various governments and National Weather Services across the region. Through its Consumer division, ArabiaWeather's web properties, mobile applications and social media platforms serve millions of consumers across the Middle East, providing them with timely, accurate and localized weather information in Arabic and English.

For around-the-clock weather forecasts and services, please visit http://www.arabiaweather.com and download ArabiaWeather apps through http://apps.arabiaweather.com/. To learn about the enterprise solutions offered by ArabiaWeather, please visit http://corporate.arabiaweather.com.

About Raymetrics SA

Raymetrics SA is a world leader and expert in monitoring the atmosphere, providing the most powerful and accurate systems in the industry. Anchored in Athens but with global reach and ambition, Raymetrics SA is a company founded by scientists and engineers that has developed a new and innovative remote sensing technique. Raymetrics SA works with Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology for the last 16 years, using light from a laser to remotely sense distant objects, particularly aerosols.

The company produces backscatter, depolarization and Raman LIDARs for atmospheric applications, as well as LIDAR components such as telescopes designed specifically for LIDARs. Through a combination of experience and expertise, Raymetrics SA is able to offer some of the most powerful systems available commercially.

