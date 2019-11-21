Araim Pharmaceuticals Selects Ferry Breedveld as Acting CEO

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ferdinand "Ferry" Breedveld, MD, PhD, the Chairman of the Board at Araim, as the organization's acting Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Breedveld brings more than 40 years of achievement in clinical research, service to patients, and executive leadership within immunology, rheumatology, and translational medicine. He was chair of medicine at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) from 1999-2006, specializing in rheumatology, where he subsequently served as chair of the board of directors of LUMC from 2006 to 2015. He was also President of the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) and served 10 years at the Drug Evaluation Committee of the Netherlands. In addition, Dr. Breedveld has authored more than 900 peer-reviewed scientific papers and received multiple awards, including Honorary Member of EULAR, Master of the American College of Rheumatology, member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2003, and in November 2015, after his departure from LUMC, he was appointed a Knight in the Order of the Netherlands Lion in recognition of his scientific contributions.

In his career, Dr. Breedveld performed seminal research into treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune inflammatory disease affecting the joints. He participated in the landmark clinical trials which established anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) therapy as the standard of care in treating rheumatoid arthritis. Anti-TNF therapy for treatment of disease was initially proposed by Araim's founder, Anthony Cerami. Follow on research performed by Araim has identified the innate repair receptor (IRR) as the body's natural mechanism to reduce the inflammation which underlies acute and chronic diseases, while simultaneously activating healing processes. Araim has developed compounds which activate the IRR, providing beneficial activities in a number of preclinical and clinical studies. Dr. Breedveld will provide guidance on clinical development and partnering relationships to bring these programs forward. He commented, "I am thrilled that I can contribute to the development of this new and innovative science to advance healthcare. I look forward to working to help get these potentially life altering treatments to patients who currently have unmet medical needs."

Ann Dunne, President of Araim added, "We are very pleased to have Ferry take on this leadership role and look forward to leveraging his expertise in translational medical research to develop partnerships to bring our program forward. Ferry's background provides him a clear perspective on the unique and broad reaching possibilities of our IRR activators for the treatment of acute and chronic diseases."

Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a library of peptides that activate the body's own immune system to repair the damage of chronic disease and slow the aging process. We are focused on delivering novel therapies that slow, stop, and reverse chronic conditions. Through an extensive pre-clinical program, Araim's library of IRR agonists have demonstrated in a wide-array of disease conditions to activate the endogenous system to reduce inflammation, stop the spread of injury, and activate healing and regeneration. Our most advanced program, cibinetide, has completed Phase 2 trials in Diabetic Neuropathy and Sarcoid Neuropathy with demonstrated nerve regeneration.

