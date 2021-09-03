Aramco Americas commits $5 million for critical needs in communities recovering from Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Americas announced on Friday it will donate $5 million to support relief efforts, in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, that provide food, water, shelter, and other critical needs.

"This support will help provide much needed assistance to communities affected by the storm," said Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, Aramco Americas President & CEO. "Aramco Americas has a long track record of supporting communities with urgent needs, and this donation is part of our commitment to contribute positively to the well-being of communities."

The donations will support regions impacted by the storm, especially the Gulf Coast and the Northeast.

About Aramco Americas

Aramco Services Company (d/b/a Aramco Americas) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, and has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 60 years. Aramco Americas is a contributor to the U.S. energy sector through research and development, venture fund activities, asset ownership, as well as technology and digital transformation. The company is headquartered in Houston, and maintains offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Detroit. Aramco Americas is committed to being a positive contributor in the communities where its employees live and work, and to making a difference through outreach that benefits the arts, geosciences, education and the environment. americas.aramco.com

