Arasan completes its Total IP Solution for the UFS 3.0 Standard with immediate availability of its MIPI M-PHY 4.1 IP Core

Arasan has been a contributing member to the UFS Association since its inception in 2010. Our UFS IP has been licensed by most major SoC vendors while our UFS HDK is used as the base platform by most UFS compliance and production tester vendors.

UFS 3.0 is the latest standard from JEDEC doubling the speed from UFS 2.1 to 11.6gpbs. UFS is widely used on high end mobile phones and now in automotive SoCs where faster memory access speeds are required.

The M-PHY 4.1 IP is silicon proven with immediately availability. Arasan can port the M-PHY IP to foundry nodes 28nm and lower on customer request.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the UFS Association since 2010 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoTs. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems

Related Links

http://www.arasan.com

