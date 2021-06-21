Arash Law Secures $4.3 Million Settlement on Behalf of Injured Software Developer

LOS ANGELES, Jun 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arash Law is proud to announce that it has secured a $4.3 million settlement on behalf of William E. Polhemus II. This settlement will ensure that Polhemus will be able to meet the costs of his ongoing care and reflects Arash Law's commitment to obtaining justice on behalf of its client.

Arash Law

The case arose from an incident on April 15, 2018, in which Polhemus was injured in a car accident while traveling for work in the course of his employment. Polhemus sustained a traumatic brain injury and various orthopedic traumas in the accident. After the crash, he was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with intraparenchymal hemorrhage in the left frontal lobe, intraventricular hemorrhage, and traumatic adrenal hematoma. In addition, Polhemus sustained rib fractures from T8 through T11, pneumothorax, and several facial lacerations.

During his hospitalization, he underwent a cranial ventriculostomy and was provided a tracheostomy and gastrostomy due to his breathing and eating difficulties. After his condition stabilized, he was transferred to acute inpatient brain injury rehabilitation and eventually transitioned to residential post-acute brain injury. Polhemus now resides in an assisted living facility and, through his settlement, has secured the funds to remain there as long as necessary.

Polhemus has made significant strides in recovery. That said, he still experiences significant cognitive, emotional, and physical limitations as a result of his TBI. The parties agreed to settle after both stipulated that Polhemus was permanently and totally disabled.

