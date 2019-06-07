Aratana Therapeutics Reports Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETX), a pet therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats, today announced the voting results for the four proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its Annual Meeting on June 6, 2019. The Company reported 44,510,117 shares of common stock present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which represents approximately 91% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the April 10, 2019 record date.

The following are the voting results for the proposals, all of which were described in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2019:

Proposal 1: Elected all four Class III Directors until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2022 and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, including Craig A. Barbarosh, Esq. (91.5% in favor; of shares voted), David L. Brinkley (90.6%), Robert P. Roche, Jr. (90.6%) and Craig A. Tooman (94.2%)

Proposal 2: Advisory vote of compensation paid to the named executive officers of the Company, as disclosed in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement was approved (92% in favor; of shares voted)

Proposal 3: Advisory vote of the frequency of future advisory votes for compensation paid to the named executive officers of the Company was approved (94.7% for "One Year" or annual frequency; of shares voted)

Proposal 4: Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019 (98%; of shares voted)

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics is a pet therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. Our mission is to successfully develop and deliver best-in-class therapeutics, provide comprehensive service to veterinarians and serve as a collaborator of choice for human and animal health companies. We believe our therapeutics are highly differentiated, resolve recognizable needs in compelling markets and have therapeutic profiles superior to the standard of care. For more information, please visit www.aratana.com.

