Aratana Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETX), a pet therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats, will host a live conference call on Wednesday, May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics is a pet therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. Our mission is to successfully develop and deliver best-in-class therapeutics, provide comprehensive service to veterinarians and serve as a collaborator of choice for human and animal health companies. We believe our therapeutics are highly differentiated, resolve recognizable needs in compelling markets and have therapeutic profiles superior to the standard of care. For more information, please visit www.aratana.com.

