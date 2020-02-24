ARB Midstream Announces the Appointment of Dan Campbell as Chief Executive Officer and John Roark as Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARB Midstream, LLC ("ARB" or the "Company") announced today that Adam Bedard, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, has shifted his role within the Company from day-to-day executive leadership to focusing on the long-term strategy of the Company in his role as a member of ARB's Board of Directors.

Under Mr. Bedard's leadership, and in conjunction with cofounder Rogan McGillis who will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer, ARB grew to one of the largest, privately held midstream companies in Colorado operating nearly 1,000 miles of pipeline and two million barrels of storage in key producing regions in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota and employing more than 100 people.

"With the outstanding support of Ball Ventures, over the past five years we developed an incredible portfolio of gathering and storage assets across multiple shale basins within the inland corridor of the U.S.," said Mr. Bedard. "The ARB Midstream team is comprised of first-rate individuals, with whom I look forward to collaborating for our long-term success."

Mr. Bedard is succeeded by Dan Campbell, a twenty-year executive with extensive experience in the midstream industry and a member of ARB's Board of Directors. In addition to executive leadership roles in various companies and industries, including Managing Director of Ball Ventures Private Capital, Mr. Campbell previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of American Midstream Partners and as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of MarkWest Energy Partners. Mr. Campbell holds Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

John Roark also recently joined the Company in the role of Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening the depth of the executive leadership team. As COO, Mr. Roark has responsibility for all gathering and transportation operations at ARB. Prior to joining ARB, Mr. Roark was Vice President of Terminalling, Transportation & Storage for Andeavor and Vice President, Mid-Continent Logistics Operations for Tesoro. Mr. Roark brings over 30 years of energy industry experience, focused on logistics, storage and pipeline transportation, to the ARB leadership team. Mr. Roark holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"Adam and Rogan built a dynamic, growth-oriented midstream company and I am honored to join the talented and exceptional team at ARB," said Mr. Campbell. "We welcome John to the Company, who has a breadth of industry experience that will be critical to the organization in the next stage of its growth. As we look ahead, we remain committed to our people and core values and I am excited to work closely with our employees to deliver safe, innovative midstream solutions to our customers and partners and to drive long-term value to our investors."

About ARB

ARB Midstream, LLC is a privately held company, based in Denver, CO, that provides comprehensive midstream and marketing solutions for crude oil, LPGs and refined products. ARB owns and operates nearly 1,000 miles of pipeline and two million barrels of storage in key producing regions in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota. ARB was formed with a strategic financing relationship with BV Natural Resources. www.arbmidstream.com

About Ball Ventures

Ball Ventures is a real estate investment and development company which owns and manages 3.3 million square feet of commercial real estate across the US. Ball Ventures has formed strategic partnerships to create a diversified real estate portfolio in healthcare, hospitality, and student housing. Ball Ventures also has a more traditional private equity platform invested in various industries including auto dealerships, midstream oil, energy, private funds and other operating companies. More information at www.ballventures.com/

Contact:

Rogan McGillis

Chief Financial Officer

rogan.mcgillis@arbmidstream.com

+1 (720) 600-7500

SOURCE ARB Midstream, LLC

Related Links

www.arbmidstream.com

