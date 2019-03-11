Arbe Honored as 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner and TheNextWeb TECH5 Hot Scale Up

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup Arbe has been recognized with two distinguished acknowledgements from Red Herring and TheNextWeb (TNW), helping to further establish the automotive radar sensor company as a leader in the industry.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies and selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year. Additionally, Arbe was selected to be part of the TECH5 community. Showcasing the hottest young scale-ups in Europe and Israel based on performance, growth, and potential, Arbe continues to rank among the best. Recognized for their industry-leading advances in automotive radar technology, Arbe is one of only five companies selected from Israel to take part in 2019's elite list.

"We are honored to be recognized amongst so many great companies," said CEO and co-founder Kobi Marenko. "Both awards speak to the hard work and dedication of our talented team members who work tirelessly to make vehicle autonomy and safety a reality."

According to TNW 2018 Global Startup Ecosystem report, Tel Aviv has more startups per capita than anywhere else in the world, earning it the reputation of being the Silicon Valley of the Middle East, or better known as Silicon Wadi.

Arbe is also a recipient of the Global Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Recognized for its breakthrough full-stack 4D imaging radar system for the automotive environment, along with its future business value in terms of scalability, application diversity, technology licensing and human capital.

About Arbe

Arbe is the world's first company to demonstrate ultra-high-resolution 4D imaging radar with post processing and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping). It is disrupting autonomous driving sensor development by bridging the gap between radar and optics with its proprietary imaging radar solution that provides optic sensor resolution with the reliability and maturity of radar technology for all levels of vehicle autonomy. As the winner of Frost and Sullivan's Global Technology Innovation Award, and "Most Innovative ADAS Technology" award from Tech.AD Arbe continues to innovate real time 4D imaging.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe has business development and customer service locations in the United States and China. The company was founded in 2015 and raised $23 million in funding to date.

