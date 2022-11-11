Arbitration Lawyers Launch New Association Focused on the Arab World

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five international arbitration practitioners are joining forces to launch "ArabArb", an independent network that aims to unite, promote, and serve the U.S.-based arbitration community with roots, affinity, or interest in the Arab World.

ArabArb's mission is to increase the visibility of diverse and qualified counsel, arbitrators, and experts who are particularly suited to handle disputes relating to the Arab World. The group will work to create a platform for members to connect and collaborate with fellow practitioners as well as advance the knowledge and understanding of international arbitration as it relates to the Arab World. "Years ago, we recognized a gap in our industry," said Randa Adra, partner at Crowell & Moring and one of the five founders. "We decided to seize this unique opportunity to unite Arab arbitration practitioners in the U.S. and beyond, and create a supportive network for this community that we are all very proud to be a part of."

ArabArb will host a launch event in New York City on November 16, 2022 during New York Arbitration Week to introduce itself to the legal community, present its mission, and welcome new members. The group plans to organize conferences and training seminars on topics relevant to the community, as well as offer mentoring opportunities and exposure to law students of Arab descent.

The ArabArb board members, who are also the founders of the organization, include Adra; Cherine Foty, senior associate at Covington & Burling in Washington, DC; Lillian Khoury, senior associate at Steptoe & Johnson in New York; May Khoury, senior associate at Chaffetz Lindsey in New York; and Nour Nicolas, associate at Foley Hoag in New York.

The board is supported by an advisory committee whose members include Meriam Al-Rashid, global co-chair of International Arbitration at Eversheds Sutherland; Amal Bouchenaki, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills; Maria Chedid, global co-chair of the International Arbitration Group at Arnold & Porter; Samaa Haridi, partner at King & Spalding; Yasmine Lahlou, partner at Chaffetz Lindsey; and Caline Mouawad, Partner at Chaffetz Lindsey.

The group's network will be made up of arbitrators, counsel, practitioners, academics, institutional and government representatives, students and other members of the arbitration community. The group will be open to international arbitration practitioners as well as other members of the legal community interested in the intersection of arbitration and the Arab World.

While the group is primarily based in the United States, it is closely collaborating with members of the global international arbitration community, particularly those based in the Arab World. The group plans to expand to other international arbitration hubs in the future.

