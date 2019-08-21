Arbor Announces the Appointment of Danny van der Reis to Executive Vice President, Structured Asset Management

Mr. van der Reis comes to Arbor with more than 20 years of commercial real estate finance experience. Prior to joining Arbor, he worked for a leading special servicer in the CMBS industry for more than two decades where he was responsible for the restructuring of complex CMBS loans and the processing and resolution of all performing loan consent matters, including the management of credit, underwriting and structuring of sale and assumption transactions. He was also involved in underwriting thousands of loans included in CMBS securitizations as part of B-piece acquisitions and investments.

"Danny's deep industry experience and expertise make him a welcome addition to our executive team, where he will be charged with building and positioning our infrastructure to best support our firm's continued portfolio growth," said Ivan Kaufman, President and CEO, Arbor Realty Trust. "We look forward to Danny's contributions and leadership in this new role."

Mr. van der Reis received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami, a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University, and a Juris Doctor from University of Miami School of Law.

About Us

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

