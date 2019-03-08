ARBOREA Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOREA will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2019 on 14th & 15th March at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, APCO Worldwide, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Hobbs & Towne, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Reliance Industries.

ARBOREA has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

About Arborea

Arborea makes the most sustainable healthy food ingredients to help food producers build a world where everyone eats well.

Arborea applies its proprietary biological and chemical engineering technology platforms to produce numerous sustainable and healthy food ingredients such as antioxidants, functional proteins, lipids, polysaccharides and many more.

Arborea's ground-breaking technology platform, the BioSolar Leaf, re-invents and revolutionizes how microscopic cells are normally grown to produce clean food ingredients at massive scale and low cost whilst maintaining the highest quality standards to allow their utilization in countless food products, feeding our fast-growing global population. Arborea's food ingredients maintain most of their healthy biological activity and natural integrity whilst also producing the highest amount of plant-based proteins per area with up to 2,000 times less water in respect to soil plants.

For further information, please contact us at info@arborea.io or visit www.Arborea.io

About Innovator Capital

Innovator Capital, established in 2003, is a specialist investment bank advising emerging technology companies on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions. Its expertise includes intellectual property and multi national strategic partnering.

www.cleanequitymonaco.com

