Arborjet Enhances Flagship Brand with Revolutionary New Product

WOBURN, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on feedback from tree care professionals across the country, Arborjet, a trusted leader in tree and plant health, has expanded the TREE-äge® legacy by enhancing its flagship brand with the launch of an innovative new product, TREE-äge® R10.

With the science and technology behind the development of this product, Arborjet continues to revolutionize how trees are treated. Arborjet's TREE-äge® line of products have been available to Arborists for over ten years and successfully used by thousands of professional applicators, in hundreds of cities, to treat millions of trees!

When used with Arborjet's, scientifically advanced technology and equipment, such as the QUIK-jet AIR®, field studies demonstrate that R10 injects three times faster than generic brands and reduces tree pest damage significantly better than competitive products. This is particularly useful when injecting conifers and other diffuse porous trees that typically take more time to inject. It can be used on trees grown in residential and commercial landscapes, golf courses, parks, municipal areas, and areas of greater environmental sensitivity.

R10 Facts:

TREE-äge R10, available in a pint size, uses less than half the original TREE-äge, and delivers significantly reduced injection times

Similar to the original TREE-äge, offers 2 years of protection (for most listed pests) and controls more than 40 pests including: Bark Beetles, Emerald Ash Borer , and Gypsy Moth

, and Gypsy Moth Works in all Arborjet equipment

For use by commercially licensed applicators

"With its reduced injection time and proven results, R10 is the ideal product to enhance our customer's productivity. We're proud to continue the TREE-äge brand's legacy and uphold Arborjet's mission to develop the most effective formulations and delivery systems to preserve, protect and ultimately to save trees," said Arborjet COO Russ Davis.

For more information, please visit: https://arborjet.com/

About Arborjet Inc. is a plant heath company focused on providing the most effective formulations and delivery systems to protect trees, shrubs, plants, and turf grasses from a wide variety of insect, disease, and nutrition concerns. Their products also support the gardening, landscaping, and growing markets with sustainable water management and soil amendment solutions. As premier solutions providers, they are committed to advancing the industries they serve through thought leadership, product and technology development, scientific research, and exceptional customer service.

Ecologel Solutions LLC is a long-standing, premier developer and manufacturer of innovative products for water conservation, dust mitigation, plant nutrition, pond and lake management, and protective barrier treatments. In 2018 Ecologel partnered with Arborjet, Inc. to offer an expanded lineup of environmentally responsible plant healthcare products which broaden the expert resources they provide.

Contact:

kgr media

Kelly Rostad

1-978-317-7119

kgrostad7@gmail.com

SOURCE Arborjet Inc.