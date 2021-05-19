ArborMetrix Announces Maria Siambekos as New CEO

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArborMetrix today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Maria Siambekos, M.B.A., as Chief Executive Officer.

"ArborMetrix is growing, and Maria is the right person to lead the company through this time," said Tim Petersen, Chair, ArborMetrix Board of Directors, and Founder & Managing Partner, Arboretum Ventures. "She is a proven leader with decades of healthcare technology, experience, unmatched expertise, and the ability to achieve operational excellence. Maria's vision for how healthcare technologies can make an immediate and measurable impact is what ArborMetrix needs as the company steps into its next stage of expanded product innovation and growth."

ArborMetrix has been building upon its decade of experience using advanced data science technologies to measure and improve outcomes. Healthcare leaders such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Rheumatology have both recently partnered with the company. Several medical device and pharmaceutical companies have also signed on for post-market surveillance solutions.

The company's data science platform and product suite tackle some of healthcare's biggest challenges with the vision to accelerate value across the industry. ArborMetrix technologies securely and efficiently integrate healthcare data, identify what matters, and inform clinicians, researchers, administrators, and patients what and how to improve.

"Healthcare is complex," Maria said. "To achieve improved outcomes and higher quality care, we need to leverage data and insights to better understand why it happens, and how to improve. ArborMetrix delivers this clarity today, and I'm excited about its future and potential impact on the healthcare industry."

Prior to joining ArborMetrix, Maria served in a multitude of executive leadership roles at such companies as Vynca, Healthbox, GE Healthcare, and TheraDoc. She began her career as clinical scientist at The University of Chicago. Maria has a B.S. in Biology from Yale University and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business in Finance, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship.

About ArborMetrix

ArborMetrix is a leading provider of healthcare analytics technologies for clinical registries and post-market surveillance. Learn more at ArborMetrix.com.

